Charges filed in La Crosse drive-by shooting

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man accused in a drive-by shooting in La Crosse last weekend is facing charges.

A criminal complaint shows 31-year-old DeAndrew Grant is facing 27 charges total including six charges of attempt first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, five charges of substantial battery, use of a dangerous weapon, 15 charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and one charge of possession of a firearm by outstate felon.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 17, 2023, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Politos Pizza, 116 3rd Street S, La Crosse. Upon arrival, officers found several people with injuries from a potential shooting.

The criminal complaint says a vehicle, registered under Grant’s name, is seen northbound on 3rd Street, directly in front of Politos Pizza, on camera when the glass on the front door of Politos is shattered from gunfire. The driver of the vehicle on video appeared to be using his left hand to drive the vehicle, while his right hand is firing a handgun out the driver’s window toward Politos.

The criminal complaint notes there was a total of five spent shell casings that were found in about the middle of 100 3rd Street South.

According to the criminal complaint, Polito’s Pizza had their entrance door shot out and the window directly to right of the entrance door was busted with two bullet holes that went through the glass. Bullet fragments were found inside Polito’s Pizza along with blood in several different areas inside.

The criminal complaint says authorities recovered the handgun suspected to have been used.

Authorities confirmed there was at least six victims that were shot. There were no fatalities reported. Grant was taken to the La Crosse County Jail.

