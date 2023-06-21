Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce hosts reception for new City Council president

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members came together Tuesday to welcome the new Eau Claire City Council president.

The reception was hosted by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, and gave attendees the chance to meet the new president Emily Berge.

Berge was elected to become the new president after serving four years on the council as the District 1 council member, and an additional year as vice president.

Chamber of Commerce President David Minor shared why it’s important for community leaders to get face-to-face time with Berge.

“To be able to bring the business community, who sometimes feels intimidated by going to a City Council meeting, or just learning who they are, this way they get to know them,” Minor said. “More importantly, who are they voting for, who they actually put into office, and so that’s where we feel doing something like this is very crucial for the business community.”

Berge began her role on April 18.

