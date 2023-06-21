Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce hosts reception for new City Council president

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members came together Tuesday to welcome the new Eau Claire City Council president.

The reception was hosted by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, and gave attendees the chance to meet the new president Emily Berge.

Berge was elected to become the new president after serving four years on the council as the District 1 council member, and an additional year as vice president.

Chamber of Commerce President David Minor shared why it’s important for community leaders to get face-to-face time with Berge.

“To be able to bring the business community, who sometimes feels intimidated by going to a City Council meeting, or just learning who they are, this way they get to know them,” Minor said. “More importantly, who are they voting for, who they actually put into office, and so that’s where we feel doing something like this is very crucial for the business community.”

Berge began her role on April 18.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classic cars at the car show for LLS in Eau Claire, WI
Classic car show is back for second year to fundraise for blood cancer research
Generic ambulance photo
One person killed, two hurt in UTV crash in Pepin County
snake rescue
Deputies respond to report of a snake on the roof of Chetek home
A police car.
Two people found dead in Barron County home
Courtesy of Black River Falls Fire & Rescue
NEW INFORMATION: Name released in fatal crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Eau Claire County Courthouse
Eau Claire County Board hears more about DHS investigation
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Rylee Spindler of Altoona
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, June 20th