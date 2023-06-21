Eau Claire County Board hears more about DHS investigation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Just under one month ago, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office released its report investigating the county’s Department of Human Services. At Tuesday’s board meeting, the County Board met for the first time since this report was released.

Three years ago, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office started investigating an error in the county’s Department of Human Services budget. This error resulted in the department being more than three million dollars over budget in 2019. One month ago, the report from the sheriff’s office became available to the public.

Some of the key takeaways stated DHS disabled safeguards on its software to alert and prevent a budget overage. It said there were vendor hotel stays and vendor and staff meals paid for with the Family Crisis Funds. It noted DHS does not provide receipts for county-issued purchase card transactions.

At Tuesday’s meeting, another investigation done by a private law firm, von Briesen & Roper, was presented to the board.

Victoria Selton, an attorney with von Briesen & Roper said the claims DHS disabled safeguards on its software preventing them from going over budget was because, at one time, the system did not work so they no longer used it. Selton said DHS worked hard to service their clients and claims of extravagant funding were misinterpreted. She said the purchasing of some of the items was for children living with disabilities who could benefit from them.

Selton added DHS is in a much better financial situation now, saying von Briesen & Rop recommends the board is briefed on how funding through DHS works. She said DHS now has a safe in the office holding gift cards and vouchers and there is weekly accounting that goes through the use of those funds.

“Things were, I’ll say, a mess early on but actions have taken continuously to improve financial reporting, to improve accountability, to have policies,” Selton said.

Board members told staff with WEAU they hope to schedule another meeting in the future to discuss this situation and what they will do moving forward.

