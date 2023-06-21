A hot start to summer as sunny and dry weather continues

It was another hot afternoon as many spots climbed into the upper 80s to around 90. Tonight will stay clear and with less humidity than yesterday, the overnight will cool off nicely with lows in the 50s to around 60. The main weather feature continues to be a large high pressure system centered to our east all the way to New England. This is acting as an effective block for any incoming weather systems and will move little for the next day or two. This means Wednesday will be virtually a carbon copy of Tuesday, with bright sunny skies and afternoon highs around 90. It is also the summer solstice, with summer officially arriving at 9:57am. It also is the day with the longest amount of daylight, coming in at 15 hours and 35 minutes.

High pressure holds strong across the Great Lakes. (weau)

Not much change is likely through at least Thursday, with another day of mostly sunny skies and highs around 90. By Friday the next cold front will be sliding into Minnesota as the high begins to weaken to our east. It will likely be another dry day, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible as low level moisture begins to increase. Temperatures will again be around 90. As low pressure develops in the Northern Plains, the front will begin to lay out from west to east as it slips to our north. The closer proximity may increase our chance to see a few scattered showers and storms Saturday, but most of these are still expected to remain to the north and west. The day looks to feature sun and clouds with an increase in humidity levels with highs still up near 90. Saturday night into Sunday is when the front and low pressure system is currently forecast to arrive, giving us much better chances to see showers and thunderstorms. How widespread these will be and the total rainfall potential are questions that remain, but it does appear chances are decent to get needed rainfall. As the system pulls away by later Sunday, rain chances will start to fall, along with a cool down that will continue into early next week.

