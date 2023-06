On Tuesday, June 20th at 9:07 am the Menomonie Police Department responded to a complaint that garnered considerable attention and concern from the public.

The incident was reported as suspicious activity in the area of Wolske Bay Rod and Education Drive in the City of Menomonie. When the officer arrived a gray Ford car that is not normally seen in the area was located. The officer made contact with the driver and subsequently issued the driver a parking ticket. After the officer left the location of the driver, an evaluation of the incident took place. It was determined a parking ticket was inappropriate for the situation. The officer returned to speak with the driver and the ticket was voided.

During the overall review of the incident, it was learned the officer advised the driver to return to where he came from. Moreover, an apology was not issued to the driver.

On behalf of the Menomonie Police Department, I sincerely apologize for how this incident was addressed. I understand that we didn’t live up to the level of service the community expects from its officers and we will use this experience as a teachable moment for all of our staff.