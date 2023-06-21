Minn. man charged following law enforcement incident on Highway 53

HARLEY ALCALA
HARLEY ALCALA(COURTESY: CHIPPEWA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Duluth, Minn. man is charged following a law enforcement incident on Highway 53.

A criminal complaint shows 39-year-old Harley Alcala is facing charges of terrorist threats, threat to judge, threats to injure or accuse of a crime, and threat to a law enforcement officer.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities were informed on May 1, 2023, of a threatening Facebook post from Alcala, demanding to see his daughter. Authorities were made aware that Alcala had a hearing in the Chippewa Courthouse regarding custody/placement of his daughter. That hearing was scheduled for May 2, 2023.

Due to Alcala’s threatening Facebook posts, the courthouse was put on lockdown.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities learned Alcala was moving south along US Highway 53 from Duluth, Minn. in the direction of Chippewa Falls. Authorities stopped Alcala’s vehicle near the Bloomer exist at Highway 40 in Chippewa County. Alcala refused authorities’ commands to exit the vehicle. After negotiation for about 30 minutes, SWAT deployed pepper balls into the vehicle. Alcala then removed himself from the vehicle and was taken into custody. No weapons or ammunition was found on Alcala or in the vehicle.

The criminal complaint says in an interview, Alcala stated that he was drinking when he made the threats and stated that he didn’t intend on following through with the threats.

According to the criminal complaint, Alcala repeatedly said that he shouldn’t have made the posts. He said that he didn’t know what some of the posts were about due to being intoxicated.

