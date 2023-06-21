Paris firefighters battle blaze sending smoke soaring over Left Bank after reported explosion

Paris firefighters battle blaze sending smoke soaring over Left Bank after reported explosion.
Paris firefighters battle blaze sending smoke soaring over Left Bank after reported explosion.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris’ Left Bank on Wednesday that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said.

Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snake rescue
Deputies respond to report of a snake on the roof of Chetek home
Generic ambulance photo
One person killed, two hurt in UTV crash in Pepin County
Matthew Zarins, 50
Athens man charged with homicide after woman dies in meth lab explosion
A floral, gift, and bridal shop in downtown Chippewa Falls is going out of business.
Foreign 5 in Chippewa Falls is going out of business
Khamthaneth Rattanasack and Nya Thao.
Trial for suspect in La Crosse County triple homicide case ends with a hung jury

Latest News

Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.
Average gas price is cheaper than last year, report says
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long...
Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel
LIVE: Update on search for Titanic tour submersible
FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
‘So pure and beautiful’: Bruce Willis holds infant granddaughter for Father’s Day