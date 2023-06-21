Road closure expected due to Blue Ox Music Festival

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says that road closure is expected due to the Blue Ox Music Festival.

The media release states, “To accommodate traffic control for the Blue Ox Music Festival, Crescent Avenue between North Town Hall Road and Eagle Lane will be closed beginning at 6:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 22nd. The road will reopen at 10:00 P.M.”

The media release goes on to state, “Heavy traffic for the music festival is expected on Crescent Avenue. Commuters who usually use Crescent Avenue may prefer to use an alternate route. The Blue Ox Music Festival runs from Thursday, June 22nd through Saturday, June 24th.”

