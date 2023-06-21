Rock the Riverfront Featuring the Charity Classic this Saturday, June 24th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Royal Credit Union Foundation Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic is celebrating 29 years of running and walking to support organizations that make a difference in the communities that Royal Credit Union serves. The Charity Classic starts in Phoenix Park and is made up of beautiful running routes along the Chippewa River. We offer a 10K and 2 mile walk/run and two youth races. We also offer virtual race options so people can run or walk whenever and wherever they would like! Proceeds from the 2023 event will benefit three workforce development organizations: Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Northwest Area, L.E. Phillips Career Development Center, and Workforce Resource, Inc. Upon registration, all participants will receive a free t-shirt, sunglasses, meal ticket, and one free charity vote. Virtual race participants will have their t-shirt and sunglasses mailed to them at no charge. Additionally, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place award medals will be given for the in-person race to the top male and top female 10K & 2 Mile finishers in their age categories. All youth race participants will receive a special kids’ medal. We also offer free parking in the Galloway Street Ramp thanks to Jamf! If you’re not a runner, there are still plenty of reasons to head to Phoenix Park and help the Royal Credit Union Foundation raise money for a great cause

o Family Games : Bring the whole family along to Phoenix Park to celebrate, as there will be inflatables, a dunk tank, face painting, sign making, cash-grab booth, Punch-A-Prize and more!

o Food Trucks : A variety of food trucks will be available. All registered participants will receive a meal ticket that can be redeemed for one free meal.

o Music : We’ll have a DJ playing music to keep the crowd pumped and dancing along while they wait for the runners to pass by.

Why We Do This Event

The Royal Credit Union Foundation wanted to create an event that was reflective of the growing, vibrant downtown Eau Claire area and support the communities we serve at the same time! So we decided to take our beloved Charity Classic run/walk and enhance it. In 2017 we created Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic. It is a downtown family celebration featuring recreation, food and fun while at the same time providing an opportunity to fundraise for a few great charities.

Charities and Impact:

Since we began the Charity Classic in 1995, we have donated over $377,000 thousand dollars to charities through this event. Proceeds from the 2023 event will benefit three workforce development organizations: Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Northwest Area, L.E. Phillips Career Development Center, and Workforce Resource, Inc.

All three will benefit, but participants get to choose the big winner. Registered participants will receive one free vote at the time of registration. Additional votes can be purchased for $2 each to help the charity of their choice win the big prize. The charity with the most votes will receive $15,000 ; second place will receive $7,500 ; third place will receive $5,000.

2023 Schedule

Friday, June 23, 2022

4:30-6:30 pm Pre-registration packet pick-up at Royal Credit Union Corporate Center

Saturday, June 24, 2022

7am Registration and pre-registration packet pick-up

8am 10K run/walk

10am 2 mile run/walk

11:00am ½ mile youth race

11:15am ¼ mile youth race

8am-12:30pm Family games, food trucks, live music, and more!

2022 Race Prices

Classic Pricing: June 1-22

10K & 2 Mile $40

Youth ½ & ¼ Mile $15

Walk-in Pricing: June 23-24

10K & 2 Mile $45

Youth ½ & ¼ Mile $15

Race Information

There will be a chip mat start for the 10K and 2 mile races, which is the best way to give a true running time to the large number of runners that we have participate. For the in-person race, there are awards for the top three male and female winners in each age division. Age divisions are broken down in 10 year increments for the 10K and 2 mile races.

Prizes will be given to the overall male and female winners in the 10K and 2 mile races.

All participants in the children’s races will receive a medal as well (children’s races are not chip timed)

Race routes are available on our website; rcu.org/Race

Previous Charities

2022: Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation of Eau Claire, Sofas for Service of Eau Claire, and Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.

2021: Heyde Center for the Arts/Chippewa Valley Cultural Association, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, Northern Star Theatre Company

2020: Family Support Center of Chippewa Falls, National Alliance on Mental Illness Chippewa Valley, New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers in Whitehall, WI.

2019: Stepping Stones: Food, Shelter, Support, the Open Door Clinic, Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation

2018: King’s Closet, Whitehall Public Library, and the Literacy Chippewa Valley

2017: Feed My People Food Bank of Eau Claire, Boys and Girls Club of Chippewa Falls, and Huey’s Hideaway Children’s Museum of Medford/Colby

2016: Beaver Creek Reserve (2 year commitment)

2015: Beaver Creek Reserve (2 year commitment)

2014: Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley

2013: Homeless Shelters: Sojourner House (Eau Claire), Grace Place (Somerset), The Family Place (St. Paul)

2012: Youth Mentoring Programs: UWEC Blugold Beginnings, Kinship of Rice Lake & Cameron and Kinship of Polk County

2011: The Community Table/St. Vincent DePaul Food Shelf-Rice Lake

2010: Free Clinics of Wisconsin

2009: Feed My People Food Bank

2008: WYSP (Wisconsin Youth Sports Programs)

2007: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin

