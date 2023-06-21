Sheriff: 2 dead in rural Duluth plane crash

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two people died in a plane crash in rural Duluth Wednesday morning, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, a single-engine plane went down around 9 a.m. in a wooded area near the 8300 block of Pequaywan Lake Road in unorganized township 54R13, about a half hour outside of Duluth’s city limits.

A state duty officer received a call from Air Force rescue of a registered aircraft beacon that had been alarmed.

Additionally, a spotter plane in the area observed possible wreckage on the ground.

When officers arrived on scene they were able to find the wreckage.

Map of rural Duluth plane crash (Northern News Now)

Through investigation, the plane was determined to be a 1946 Aeronca Cjamp, which can seat two occupants.

Authorities were not able to share further information, including the identities of the people who died.

There was no immediate word on what caused the plane to crash.

However, it is believed the aircraft recently completed an annual inspection and was on a “return to service” flight.

The plane is believed to have taken off from the Duluth International Airport earlier Wednesday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the two people who died were the only ones on board at the time.

The FAA is currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

