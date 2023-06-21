Wis. DWD releases May 2023 unemployment, employment data

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is releasing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wis. metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties in Wis. for May 2023.

According to a media release from Wis. DWD, data for Wis. shows:

“Metropolitan Statistical Areas: Preliminary May 2023 unemployment rates remained the same in one Wisconsin metro area and rose in 11 of the state’s 12 metro areas over the month. Over the year, 11 of 12 Wisconsin metro areas had rates decrease or remain the same.”

“Municipalities: Preliminary May 2023 unemployment rates increased in all of Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities over the month. Over the year, 27 Wisconsin cities had unemployment rates decrease or stay the same.”

“Counties: Preliminary May 2023 unemployment rates decreased or stayed the same in 28 of 72 Wisconsin counties over the month. Over the year, 64 of 72 Wisconsin counties had unemployment rates decrease or stay the same.”

“Unemployment rates surpassed or tied record lows for the month of May in more than half of Wisconsin’s counties and in half of the state’s metro areas,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in the media release. “This speaks to the competitiveness of Wisconsin’s labor market, and it reaffirms the importance of our state’s historic investments in efforts to develop the workforce and connect workers to family supporting jobs.”

Data for Wis. is available online HERE.

The full media release from Wis. DWD is available HERE.

