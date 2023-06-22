1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Chippewa County

Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
Chippewa County Sheriff's Office(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOWN OF EAGLE POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is reported to be hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County.

On Monday June 19, 2023, at 3:36 a.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash on County Highway S at 142nd Street, in the Town of Eagle Point.

According to the media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported that a vehicle was upside down and one vehicle in the ditch with unknown injury. Upon arrival one person was trapped inside the vehicle and the other driver was out of the vehicle with no visible injuries. Fire units removed the driver and he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.

The media release says investigation shows the driver of the vehicle, identified in the media release as Michael Bauer, who was trapped in the vehicle was operating the vehicle that was traveling westbound on County Highway S when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle that was heading eastbound. Both vehicles collided head on causing one vehicle to roll onto the roof and the other vehicle into go into the ditch.

According to the media release, Bauer was later found to have controlled substances in the vehicle and had active warrant for Failure to Appear in Court on Narcotic related charges.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

