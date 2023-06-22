53rd Farmer Appreciation Dinner

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - On Wednesday, farmers around the Chippewa Valley were able to enjoy a free meal.

The Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted its Farmer Appreciation Dinner, providing local farmers a free meal as a thank you for all they do in the community. Missy Prissel, the programs and partnership director at the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce said local businesses help fund the dinners so others can enjoy.

“It’s great because a lot of our business is purchased tickets for the farmers so the farmers don’t have to pay for this,” Prissel said. “This is a free meal for the farmers. So, it’s awesome to see, you know, all of our local businesses are supporting the farmers and appreciating everything they do for us.”

This was the 53rd year of the Farmer Appreciation dinner and Prissel said the chamber expected to serve around 2,000 meals.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.