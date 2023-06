EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give a Sunshine Award to Bill and Betty Davey to congratulate them on 75 years of marriage! We love you and thank you for teaching us to be creative, curious, kind, and thoughtful. Happy Anniversary 6–19–2023.

From your 3 sons, 8 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.