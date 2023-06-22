EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley would like to nominate Brian Bessinger and Royal Construction for the Sunshine Award. Brian currently serves as Vice President of Operations for Royal Construction in Eau Claire. He has shown himself to be a true leader by lending his knowledge and years of experience to the service of those most in need in our community through his support of Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley-Beacon House. Recently, Brian and Royal Construction have taken on several projects at the Beacon House shelter and transitional housing duplex, including a major room renovation and many necessary facility repairs. He has personally put in countless hours ensuring that families experiencing homelessness in our community are provided with the same dignity and quality construction that Royal brings to all their projects. He has partnered with other local companies to donate time and services that will have a huge impact for families experiencing homelessness in our community for years to come. Brian and your team, we thank you for all that you do for our families!

Amy Giani

