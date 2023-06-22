Crash on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire results in injuries, damages stoplight

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At least one person is hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Eau Claire Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Patton Street.

A WEAU photojournalist at the scene said it appeared a stoplight was taken down as a result of the crash.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash, or the extent of the injuries at this time.

Two lanes on eastbound and westbound Clairemont Avenue were closed while emergency crews cleared the scene.

We will have more information on this crash as it becomes available.

