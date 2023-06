EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Don Stuckert volunteers his time to run our Elk Mound Babe Ruth Program for our 7th and 8th graders. He also coordinates our Jr. Legion team for our 9th and 10th graders. He put countless hours into the development of our Elk Mound baseball players. Thank you and please give Don Stuckert the Sunshine Award.

Jon Chisholm

