Dunn County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Missing Man in Dunn County
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DUNN CO., Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing man.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Jeffrey Ericksen walked away from his residence on 370th Street near State Highway 170 around 9 AM Wednesday morning.

Ericksen is believed to have early dementia, and his location is unknown at this time.

He was last seen waring a white T-shirt, dark gray shorts, black socks, and glasses, and he also has curly gray hair and a beard.

Anyone who knows of Ericksen’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

