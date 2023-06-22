Dunn County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DUNN CO., Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing man.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Jeffrey Ericksen walked away from his residence on 370th Street near State Highway 170 around 9 AM Wednesday morning.
Ericksen is believed to have early dementia, and his location is unknown at this time.
He was last seen waring a white T-shirt, dark gray shorts, black socks, and glasses, and he also has curly gray hair and a beard.
Anyone who knows of Ericksen’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.