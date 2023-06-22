Eau Claire County Announces Schools Fight Food Waste Grant Program

By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jun. 22, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (EAU CLAIRE COUNTY PRESS RELEASE) - Eau Claire County has received funding through the USDA to reduce food waste in the community. Part of that funding has been dedicated to assisting K-12 schools in Eau Claire County establish or improve upon food waste diversion efforts and education about food waste, food systems, and composting. The School Fights Food Waste grant program will provide funding to K-12 schools in Eau Claire County to divert food waste from school nutrition programming through prevention, diversion, and composting.

The maximum award amount is $1,000, no match is required. Applications for the first round will be due August 18th by 4PM. The application and additional resources can be found at www.eauclairecounty.gov/foodwaste.

