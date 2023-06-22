UPDATE: Missing man found safe

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UPDATE: Eau Claire Police say Krahn was found safe.

The Eau Claire Police Department is asking the public for help locating Jason Krahn, 48. Jason was last seen Thursday morning at about 3:30 when he left a residence on the 700 block of E Lexington Blvd. Police say Jason is mostly non-verbal and does not have a phone with him.

Jason is described as 5′11″, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Jason was last seen wearing orange pants and a navy sweatshirt.

Police say there is no suspicion of foul play or threat to the public.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Eau Claire Communication Center at 715-839-4972.

