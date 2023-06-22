Eau Claire Police Department investigating juvenile runaway case

Coiya Olson
Coiya Olson(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a juvenile runaway case with 14-year-old Coiya Olson, according to a Facebook post via the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook Page.

The Facebook post states, “Since 6/11/23, ECPD has been investigating a juvenile runaway case with Coiya Olson. The investigative leads in this case have been exhausted and we are asking the public’s assistance in bringing her home. She was last seen on 6/11 and last spoke to her family on 6/14.

Anyone with information on Coiya’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Chaz Walton at 715-839-2921 or CrimeStoppers at 715-874-8477 or info@EauClaireCountyCrimeStoppers.org”

