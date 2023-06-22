Eau Claire Police offer tips for if you see an animal in a hot vehicle

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to information from the Eau Claire Police Department, the Department gets a call for a dog being left in a hot car at least once a week.

Officer Josh Miller says if you see a dog that is in a vehicle on a hot day the first thing you should do is try to find the owner of the vehicle.

“I think the first priority should be to find the owner of the vehicle. I would try to take some action by finding the owner as fast as I can,” Miller said.

Fortunately, Eau Claire Police say the word is getting out there about the issue. In 2018, the Police Department responded to over 100 calls for animals in hot vehicles, while this year, they have only needed to respond to 39.

