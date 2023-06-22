Fire at La Crosse Central High School

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt after a fire at the La Crosse Central High School.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, an alarm sounded at the high school Wednesday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a light haze and odor when entering the building.

The fire was located in an air handling unit inside a closed room. The fire is under investigation by LCFD Fire Investigators.

According to the School District of La Crosse, there will be ongoing safety inspections at the high school throughout the week. There will be no access to Central High School and there is no electricity at the school at this time.

A release for the school district states until further notice, staff members, students, family members, and community members will have no access to the school. Additionally, there will be no indoor summer school, no outdoor summer school and no co-curricular practices, lessons, or other activities.

Summer school classes and events at other district locations will continue as scheduled. The district said they will keep people informed about the timeline for reopening the high school for normal building use and access.

