Hearts in Harmony Show Choir performs at Pablo Center

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday morning, the Hearts in Harmony Show Choir summer camp gave a performance at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

The group is a non-profit based in the Chippewa Valley that helps children with special needs come together, build relationships, and share their common love of movement and music. The Show Choir group gave a 20 minute performance lead by Director Becca Adams, a University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Senior who has a passion for lifting up children of all abilities.

“I’ve been working with this group for three years now. Definitely seeing the improvement is so rewarding to me, “Adams said.

Hearts in Harmony is in the middle of its summer camp program currently. They also offer programs in the fall and spring.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HARLEY ALCALA
Minn. man charged following law enforcement incident on Highway 53
Generic police lights
Menomonie Police Department releases statement apologizing for officer’s response
snake rescue
Deputies respond to report of a snake on the roof of Chetek home
La Crosse County Sheriff's Department
Authorities recover body from the Mississippi River near La Crosse
Three people injured following a crash in Eau Claire County

Latest News

Hearts in Harmony Show Choir Performs at Pablo Center
State Patrol Hosting Open House Event
What to do if You See an Animal in a Hot Vehicle
WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE AN ANIMAL IN A HOT CAR
Eau Claire Police offer tips for if you see an animal in a hot vehicle