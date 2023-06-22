Hearts in Harmony Show Choir performs at Pablo Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday morning, the Hearts in Harmony Show Choir summer camp gave a performance at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

The group is a non-profit based in the Chippewa Valley that helps children with special needs come together, build relationships, and share their common love of movement and music. The Show Choir group gave a 20 minute performance lead by Director Becca Adams, a University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Senior who has a passion for lifting up children of all abilities.

“I’ve been working with this group for three years now. Definitely seeing the improvement is so rewarding to me, “Adams said.

Hearts in Harmony is in the middle of its summer camp program currently. They also offer programs in the fall and spring.

