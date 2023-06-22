Heat continues through the end of the week as needed rain chances arrive this weekend

It was another day with temperatures up near 90 degrees, and we have more to go before this hot stretch comes to an end. High pressure remains situated to our east tonight, providing light southeast winds. Tonight will be mainly clear and we should stay a bit warmer overnight with lows mostly in the 60s. Thursday will likely be a very similar day, with a quick warm up as sunshine will dominate. Light southeast breezes will return as we reach up around 90 again. We also continue to have a state-wide air quality alert in effect until 11pm Friday. High levels of ozone are the main concern, occurring during the heating of the day. This will impact sensitive groups such as the elderly and very young, along with those with respiratory illness and other major health issues. Limit your time outside in these conditions.

Front slowly moves closer as high holds strong. (weau)

The work week will come to an end in similar fashion Friday. The high will slowly weaken, allowing the front out west to move a bit closer. Most places will continue to be dry Friday, but a few stray afternoon showers and storms may be possible as temperatures again reach for 90. Chances will be highest over Northwest Wisconsin. Heading into the weekend we will start to really break down the pattern. The upper level ridge will be no more, allowing the more active jet stream to the west to move closer. The cold front will lay out to our north, becoming a warm front as associated low pressure develops across the Northern Plains. This will keep us in hot southerly flow for one final day. A mix of sun and clouds will be around Saturday, while we may again see the chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the day or evening. Better chances quickly arrive Saturday night as a complex of showers and thunderstorms may work through from the west. The low will track eastward, working through the state on Sunday. During this time, showers and thunderstorms are likely, some with heavy rainfall. How quick this exits is uncertain, but we may start to dry things out by later on Sunday. Either way, it will be noticeably cooler with highs staying mostly in the 70s. Rainfall amounts may very well be over an inch, but chances for this would be greatest where associated with thunderstorms. At this time it appears any severe threat would be low. The system will then exit, leaving us with drier weather heading into early next week with more seasonable temperatures.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.