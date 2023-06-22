HERITAGE NURSING HOME

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 22, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The family of Carolyn Berger would like to nominate Heritage Nursing Home in Elmwood for a Sunshine Award. Our mom/grandma was recently taken to Heritage for some rehab care and every single person that works there was so kind and caring. They go out of their way to help in any way they can and truly make you feel so comfortable. We knew she was in great hands. Thank you so much for all you do!

Amanda Stephens

