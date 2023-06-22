JOEL MIKELSON AND JOEL’S WATER STREET AUTO

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Joel Mikelson and Joel’s Water Street Auto for the Sunshine Award. I am part of the UW Eau Claire Parents Page locally, so I am the support if someone’s student needs immediate assistance. Every time someone inquires on where to have their student take their vehicle; it is always Joel’s Water Street Auto. They talk about how honest and great Joel is to work with and how he treats the students. This is invaluable to a parent with a student dealing with car problems.

Jena Seibel

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HARLEY ALCALA
Minn. man charged following law enforcement incident on Highway 53
snake rescue
Deputies respond to report of a snake on the roof of Chetek home
Generic police lights
Menomonie Police Department releases statement apologizing for officer’s response
La Crosse County Sheriff's Department
Authorities recover body from the Mississippi River near La Crosse
Three people injured following a crash in Eau Claire County

Latest News

CHERYL BLICHARZ
MARK AHRENS
CONNIE BEIGHLEY
SHERIE RUDY