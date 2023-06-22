EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Joel Mikelson and Joel’s Water Street Auto for the Sunshine Award. I am part of the UW Eau Claire Parents Page locally, so I am the support if someone’s student needs immediate assistance. Every time someone inquires on where to have their student take their vehicle; it is always Joel’s Water Street Auto. They talk about how honest and great Joel is to work with and how he treats the students. This is invaluable to a parent with a student dealing with car problems.

Jena Seibel

