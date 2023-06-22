KATHRYN QUESNELL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
I would like to nominate Kathryn Quesnell, from the Workforce Development Center, for a Sunshine Award. There is so much we could say about Kathryn. She does the best for everyone and everybody. Kathryn gives you a chance or even a second chance in life with the people she has worked with. She deserves this award. She always has a big smile and with her personality she goes above and beyond. Kathryn, you rock. Keep on going to help those people that need your assistance.
Rob & Deb M.
