Man robbed woman at gunpoint, then asked her on a date, records show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) – A woman in Indianapolis said she’s been the victim of an unusual robbery.

After working a late shift, the woman came home to a gunman who approached her, stole cash from her and forced her to send him a friend request on Facebook. Later, he tried to ask her out on a date.

Court records show Damien Boyce pointed out his Facebook profile to the victim and watched her add him, saying he would pay the money he stole back to her before leaving the scene on a bike.

The probable cause affidavit shows that same day, the two exchanged messages via Facebook.

“Look just know imma pay you back, it’s an [expletive] way to meet but [expletive] you was to (sic) pretty to rob,” Boyce wrote.

“I believe you man. I can tell you’re sweet. Times just get rough I know that,” the victim replied.

Boyce sent more saying, “I feel like a total [expletive]. I swear I got you. What’s your Cash App tag.. or you can send it when I’m ready.”

Then he went on to say, “For real. I’m [expletive] we had to meet up on them terms. Come chill with me. I swear I’m no on that type of timing.”

“I do have a man. You know I can’t do that LOL. I wish you the best tho,” the victim replied.

Court records show Boyce was charged with armed robbery Wednesday.

Documents also stated Boyce was arrested and charged in a separate incident last week for robbery resulting in bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon, among other charges.

In that incident, he allegedly shot two people and hit someone else in the head with a brick.

Boyce was also charged Wednesday with carrying a handgun as a felon.

Copyright 2023 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.