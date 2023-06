EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my wife, Marilyn Motzer, for the Sunshine Award. Marilyn has been my caregiver for the last 33 years of our marriage. I am a retired, disabled, Air Force/Vietnam veteran and a lifelong resident of Eau Claire, except for the 17 years I was on Active Duty.

Larry Motzer

