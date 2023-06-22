NANCY PLETT

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 22, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Nancy Plett for the Sunshine Award. Nancy is retiring from doing in-home daycare after 46 amazing years! She has truly impacted the lives of so many children and families. Our family, especially, is so thankful for her patience and her ability to raise and teach our children and so many others. You do not find many caretakers like Nancy these days. Nancy has provided care for two generations. We are so sad to see her go but she is the most deserving of this time off that she will now be able to dedicate herself to her own family and grandkids. When they say it takes a village, we are so thankful that she has been a part of ours.

Megan Bollinger

