A new helipad in the works to help airlift patients in rural Chippewa and Rusk counties

LAKE HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU) - Medical helicopters can be critical to a person’s survival in rural settings, and that becomes more apparent along a stretch of highway in Chippewa and Rusk Counties.

Along Wisconsin Highway 27, the owner of Rocque Ridge Guides and Outfitters Thomas Rocque said helicopters landed on his property three times this year. The most recent one showed up just last weekend.

“That dead spot in the grass right there is where they landed that time. Before that, they were just a little bit more up here. But, as you can see that grade is a little slanted, is kind of on an uphill slope,” said Rocque. “So, when they landed that top ski hit higher up on that hill, and that second, that’s where had that lean. Standing here in the parking lot with the patient and being here for it, I was able to see that and think we could do better.”

He said he is going to help by having a 70ft x 70ft leveled landing pad with lights built on the property. It will come with a 100 ft obstruction-free safety zone for safer landing and an 8ft x 12ft walk way to allow for medics and their patients to have easier access to the chopper.

It will be available 24/7 Rocque said, no matter the season.

Rocque said in rural communities, hospitals equipped for trauma are at least an hour away. That is even with emergency lights shinning and sirens blaring. Flying would be a dying person’s best shot at survival and Rocque said a designated landing pad will help with that.

“Having this accessibility, to get them there faster, could mean the difference between life and death for somebody,” said Rocque.

Shelly Lee, Lake Holcombe resident, understands the importance of speed and time in these situations. She herself was flown to Minnesota for emergency medical care, but had to be rushed to a hospital in Lady Smith first by ground.

“Being in that position where it took such a long time to get to a local hospital to get further care needed, it would make me really happy to see a local helicopter pad that could help people in Chippewa and Rusk Counties. Especially in these rural areas to get the care that they need so quickly,” said Lee.

Cornell Area Fire Department Chief Matt Boulding said he is grateful for the fact there will soon be a designated helipad that will help in saving lives.

“Time is essence. Minutes matter when it comes down to it. It’s going to bring many agencies together along with the communities. We can’t thank Rocque Ridge enough. It was huge to open this up,” said Chief Boulding.

Rocque said the helipad should be ready in the coming months.

A committee is in place to handle funds and planning. Rocque said to ensure local first responders have access to the helipad if he were to leave and someone else owns the land, a 99-year lease will be drawn up.

A non-profit has set up a bank account for funds that will go towards building the helipad.

Checks can be payable to:

Lake Holcombe Resort & Business

Attn: Helicopter Landing Pad.

The account is set through Citizens State Bank, and can be dropped off at any location.

Roqcue said he estimates the project would cost about $15,000 or $20,000.

If you have any questions, he can be reached at:

Rocque Ridge Guides & Outfitters

30965 WI Hwy 27

Holcombe, WI 54745

(715) 517 - 1100

rocqueridge@gmail.com

