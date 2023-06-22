A new year a new hiding spot for the Clearwater Clues Medallion Hunt

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A race to find a medallion using historical knowledge has returned to the Chippewa Valley.

The Clearwater Clues Medallion Hunt Then & Now is a free hunt that gets people in the community out and about while having them learn about the history of Eau Claire through clues. This year there will be three medallion hunts hosted for the community with two being in the summer and one planned for the winter.

The “Then” medallion hunt, which focuses on older history, begins this Saturday, June 24. The “Now” medallion hunt uses more recent history and starts on Saturday, July 8. As people embark on the quest to find the medallion one of the Co-creators of the Clearwater Clues Medallion Hunt Then & Now, Andy Brown reminds people of some guidelines.

“To participate, the clue stanzas will take you to historical signs, historical plaques, other significant areas around town,” Brown said. “If it is private property please just stay on the sidewalk. You should be able to read the plaques and signs, and what you’re looking for from that. The medallion will not be hid on someone’s private property, it will be hid in a public place.”

Clues for the medallion hunt can be found on Facebook where they are posted at 10:30 a.m. on the days of the hunt. The person who finds the medallion for the “Then” hunt will win Bunyan’s backpack full of over $600 in local business prizes. If you find the medallion you should contact the creators of the hunt on Facebook. To find clues and contact information you can click here.

