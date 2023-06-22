Tomah man in custody following shooting in Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - A Tomah man is in custody following a shooting in Tomah.

According to a media release from the Tomah Police Department, on June 19, 2023 around 12:44 a.m. the Tomah Police Department responded to 1008 East McCoy Boulevard, the Super 8 Motel, for a report of a person who had been shot. About 15 minutes later officer responded to 1028 Berry Avenue for a report of a person “bleeding profusely.”

The media release says authorities responded and began investigating both scenes. Evidence indicated 23-year-old Krimzen Perea of Tomah is accused of following the victim to the area of the 900 block of E. McCoy Boulevard where he is accused of intentionally discharging a firearm at the victim, striking the victim twice.

According to the media release, after being shot the victim fought for the firearm and was able to take the firearm from Perea. A fight took place. The victim fled to the Super 8 Hotel where staff called 911. Perea left the scene and was found at 1028 Berry Avenue.

The victim has been treated for their gunshot wounds and is recovering, the media release says.

According to the media release, Perea is booked into the Monroe County Jail on the recommended charges of first-degree attempted homicide, aggravated battery, recklessly endangering safety, and negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.

