Osseo Police Department receiving reports of a bear in the city

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The Osseo Police Department in a Facebook post says they are receiving reports of a bear in the city.

The Facebook post via the Osseo WI Police Department Facebook Page states, “We have now received a second report of a bear in the City in the last couple weeks. It was last seen crossing Hwy 10 towards McDonald’s. Please DO NOT approach, harass or otherwise engage with it if you should see it. We would like a call to update on this bear’s location if you see it. This can help the DNR establish a pattern an decide if they need to intervene.

Contact us Non-Emergency through Trempealeau County Dispatch at 715-538-4351.”

