SHERIE RUDY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Sherie Rudy for the Sunshine Award. Sherie is such a light and beautiful soul. She not only does what she loves well, she cares about each person she meets. Whether over the phone, or in person, she welcomes you, and makes you comfortable and cared for. She goes above and beyond making sure you are taken care of and makes you feel like a long-time friend. I look forward to each time I have had the pleasure of speaking to her and seeing her. She will be greatly missed at the Riverview Center Pharmacy, not only by me, but by all who have come to know and love her. She always has a smile on her face and is so full of love. You are wonderful, Sherie! Enjoy the next chapter of retirement.

Kayla Ludwig

