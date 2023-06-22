EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Steve Lasure has been a huge support and help to the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Upper Wisconsin in Eau Claire. He can be counted on to help with a myriad of small daily details that need to be taken care of. He helps set up and clean up for our special events and fundraisers, has done minor repairs and upkeep, answers sticky computer questions, and serves on the board of governors. Steve can be counted on to assist with whatever needs to be done and meets these requests with kindness and a good sense of humor. The center wouldn’t be the same without Steve’s support and assistance. Please give Steve the Sunshine Award.

Bethany Jacobson-Flieger

