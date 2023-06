EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my son’s bus driver, Steve Moe, for a Sunshine Award. Steve always has a bright and cheery attitude when picking up my son in the morning. He makes my son look forward to going to school, which is a huge win. There needs to be more bus drivers like Steve Moe.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.