TDS Telecommunications LLC opens doors on Eau Claire retail location

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - TDS Telecommunications LLC is opening the doors on its newest location in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting Thursday at the new location on Mall Drive. Thursday’s event allowed customers in the Chippewa Valley to talk to representatives in person, ask questions, and sign up for services.

An associate manager at the store says it’s exciting to see the whole project come together.

“It’s exciting to see it all coming along. You know, looking back to when we started just a short year ago is when we broke ground and now to have a customer facing location like this where people can come and ask questions, you know, learn more about our services. It’s exciting to see it all come together,” Marcus Stabe, Associate Manager of Field Marketing, said.

TDS provides fiber internet, tv, and telephone services. The company announced last May they were coming to Eau Claire, Altoona, and Chippewa Falls.

Services have been up and running as early as last Dec.

