WAGNER TAILS: Mr. Kitty

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you want a cat who’s going to keep you on your toes, look no further than Mr. Kitty. He arrived at the Eau Claire County Humane Association in February as a stray.

Mr. Kitty has a lot of sides to his personality. He can be ready to cuddle one minute and ready to play the next. He loves chasing after a laser pointer or other cat toy. After he gets his bursts of energy out, he naps hard.

Mr. Kitty does okay with other cats, but we think he prefer being the only cat.

In honor of Adopt-a-Cat Month, his adoption fee is half off during the month of June. Click HERE for adoption information and a link to the application.

