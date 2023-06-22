Wisconsin DNR issues air quality advisory for ozone pollution

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the kickoff to Summer comes an air quality from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

A statewide code orange advisory is in effect from now until Friday night at 11 p.m. for ozone pollution, as opposed to the wildfire smoke seen just a week ago.

“We just decided to issue one long extended advisory just so that every one can be aware. I know it’s Summer, a lot of people are busy and a lot of people are outside,” said Craig Czarnecki, an air quality expert with the Wisconsin DNR.

Czarnecki said the heat combined with pollution from vehicles and other mobile sources are a main factor in ozone pollution, or smog.

He also said being upwind from major cities along Lake Michigan, like Chicago, contribute to the problem.

“Those pollutants react in the atmosphere with heat and sunlight. That reaction is what forms that ozone pollution,” said Czarnecki.

The advisory is for sensitive groups that include children, the elderly and those with heart, lung and other health conditions.

Dr. Indigo Brown, a family medicine doctor with Prevea, said it is still okay for kids to spend some time outside, but to keep a watchful eye on them.

“So, if you’re outside with your kids, you should pay attention when they start having issues with coughing, wheezing, runny nose. Some symptoms they didn’t have necessarily in the morning before they started playing outside,” said Dr. Brown.

For adults that have to spend time outside, Dr. Brown offers this advice.

“You can consider limited the amount of strenuous activity you’re doing. Limit the time you’re going to be outside, but also wearing a mask can limit the amount of particles you are inhaling,” said Dr. Brown.

“The general public is likely to be unaffected, but everybody is different. Some people could experience some symptoms,” said Czarnecki.

According to him, there has been 19 air quality advisories this year, 7 from fine particles and 12 for ozone pollution.

He also said the last time the Badger State had this many advisories for ozone pollution around this time was back in 2012, also due to the number of hot days.

