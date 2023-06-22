Wisconsin State Patrol to hold Open House in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is set to hold an Open House in Eau Claire Thursday.

A media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol states, “Visitors can meet troopers, inspectors, dispatchers and technology specialists who serve in each region of the state. Staff will provide demonstrations of the State Patrol’s specialty equipment and vehicles. Public safety partners with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association, and the Wisconsin Towing Association will also be available to provide safety information.”

The Open House is scheduled from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Eau Claire Post, located at 5005 U.S. Highway 53 in Eau Claire.

Additional information about the hiring process, requirements, and virtual opportunities to connect with recruiters is available HERE.

The media release states applications are due July 16.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.