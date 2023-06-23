1 person dead after motorcycle crash in La Crosse County

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BURNS, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-motorcycle crash in La Crosse County Thursday.

According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on June 22, 2023, at 10:27 p.m. authorities responded to a single motorcycle crash near N6107 State Road 162 in the Town of Burns.

The media release says crews determined the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and entered the ditch causing the crash. The driver, identified in the media release as 44-year-old Thomas Hauser, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner.

Assisting the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office was the Bangor Fire Department, Bangor First Responders, Sparta Ambulance, and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people injured following a crash in Eau Claire County
Summer school classes and events at other district locations will continue as scheduled.
Fire at La Crosse Central High School
Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Chippewa County
Crash on Clairemont Avenue
Crash on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire results in injuries, damages stoplight
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Wisconsin lawmakers, governor pass measures to support affordable housing
Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.
DNR updates air quality advisory for the state
Michael Radke
Man charged with homicide in Polk County shooting sentenced
The 22nd Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival will feature Nacho Supremo as the festival's signature...
Say cheese: The 22nd Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival kicks off