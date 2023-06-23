1 person dead after motorcycle crash in La Crosse County

TOWN OF BURNS, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-motorcycle crash in La Crosse County Thursday.

According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on June 22, 2023, at 10:27 p.m. authorities responded to a single motorcycle crash near N6107 State Road 162 in the Town of Burns.

The media release says crews determined the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and entered the ditch causing the crash. The driver, identified in the media release as 44-year-old Thomas Hauser, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner.

Assisting the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office was the Bangor Fire Department, Bangor First Responders, Sparta Ambulance, and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office.

