Black River Falls man accused of possessing child pornography

Michael Vannet
Michael Vannet(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls man is accused of possessing child pornography.

A criminal complaint shows Michael Vannet is facing 18 total charges including five charges of sexual exploitation of a child, lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders and 13 charges of possession of child pornography, lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective reports that they were conducting an investigation regarding internet crimes against children that began with a CyberTip. The identified person was Michael Vannet.

The criminal complaint says the detective gathered information from Vannet’s Snapchat and Kik accounts, along with information directly from Vannet’s cellular phone that was in Vannet’s possession at the time it was seized.

In review of the content from Snapchat and Kik accounts and from Vannet’s phone, the detective found 18 files of suspected child pornography, according to the criminal complaint.

Court records show a $25,000.00 cash bond is set for Vannet, and a court hearing is scheduled for June 27, 2023.

