Blue Ox Music Festival sells out for the first time in nine years

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tis’ the season for music and one music festival in the area has been growing in popularity over the years.

The Blue Ox Festival at the Pines Music Park kicked off opening night with a bang. For the first time ever, the festival completely sold out.

Emcee, Justin Bruhn, said it’s an exciting moment for those who have been with the festival from the beginning.

“For the first time in our nine year history, we’ve sold out, which is super exciting for us. It’s sort of gratification and an indication that what we’re doing here is is working. And it’s a testament to our great fan base and sort of the the slow build that has been in the last nine years,” Bruhn said.

Mark Bischel, whose father owns the Blue Ox Festival and Country Jam, said it’s thanks to the community that they’ve grown so much over the years.

“It’s just great to see the festival grow from pretty humble beginnings to where we are now and to see all the support from the local community and and see the musical community that surrounds this festival. Yeah, kind of all come together,” Bischel said.

Blue Ox was originally part of another music festival in the Chippewa Valley

“Through country Jam, my father was owner of that as well, we kind of started the Blue Ox Music Festival. It was kind of a second festival to that. And since then we have purchased the festival and separated from Country Jam and are operating it independently since then,” Bischel said.

Five thousand people are expected to be in Eau Claire for a weekend of bluegrass, roots, folk, and americana music. Festival goers said the event is all about having a good time in a laid back environment.

“It’s just a incredible place. And when you get in the gates, something just happens. It’s actually like it’s ethereal, you know, there’s a vibe in there,” Bruhn said.

Some said the family friendly vibe is what’s rallied so many people to come together at Blue Ox.

“The community aspect is a big deal. The family vibe. I don’t know if that sets us apart, but it is one of our defining sort of characteristics,” Bruhn said.

”It’s a easygoing experience. It might be something to do with the music itself. There’s a mix of very young children and older folks and everyone in between their friends and people just kind of get along,” Bischel said.

Event organizers said this year they have more local and regional bands playing than ever before.

