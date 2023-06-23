Central High School to partially open Monday following structure fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Hackett addition at Central High School is set to reopen Monday, July 26, 2023, following a structure fire, according to the School District of La Crosse.

The School District of La Crosse states, “Our Buildings and Grounds crew have been working with the La Crosse Fire Department and Xcel Energy to safely bring the Hackett addition back online after Wednesday’s electrical fire at Central. We are incredibly grateful for their diligence and hard work. All previously scheduled summer school classes, co-curricular practices, lessons, or other such activities at Central High School will continue on Monday. There may be some location shifts at Central to accommodate everybody but the classrooms, gym, and weight room in the Hackett addition will be open. We ask that students, family, staff, and community members please use the Travis Street doors to enter and exit the building at this time.”

According to the District, it is not known when the rest of Central High School will reopen. People who have questions or concerns about summer school may call 608-789-8955.

