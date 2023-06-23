Central High School to partially open Monday following structure fire

School District of La Crosse
School District of La Crosse(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Hackett addition at Central High School is set to reopen Monday, July 26, 2023, following a structure fire, according to the School District of La Crosse.

The School District of La Crosse states, “Our Buildings and Grounds crew have been working with the La Crosse Fire Department and Xcel Energy to safely bring the Hackett addition back online after Wednesday’s electrical fire at Central. We are incredibly grateful for their diligence and hard work. All previously scheduled summer school classes, co-curricular practices, lessons, or other such activities at Central High School will continue on Monday. There may be some location shifts at Central to accommodate everybody but the classrooms, gym, and weight room in the Hackett addition will be open. We ask that students, family, staff, and community members please use the Travis Street doors to enter and exit the building at this time.”

According to the District, it is not known when the rest of Central High School will reopen. People who have questions or concerns about summer school may call 608-789-8955.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer school classes and events at other district locations will continue as scheduled.
Fire at La Crosse Central High School
Three people injured following a crash in Eau Claire County
Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Chippewa County
Crash on Clairemont Avenue
Crash on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire results in injuries, damages stoplight
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

A new thrift sale has opened up in Eau Claire this weekend in hopes of raising money for an...
New thrift sale in Eau Claire raises money for immigrant family
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (6/23/23)
Scam
Wood County Sheriff’s Office informing the public of bitcoin related scam
Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says he was a guy who was laughing all the time and...
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives