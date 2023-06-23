Chippewa Falls man accused of possessing child pornography

Anothony Truss
Anothony Truss(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is accused of possessing child pornography.

A criminal complaint shows 52-year-old Anthony Truss is facing charges of sex offender-fail/update information, repeater, possession of child pornography, lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders, repeater, possession of child pornography, lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders, repeater, possession of child pornography, lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders, repeater, possession of child pornography, repeater, lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders, possession of child pornography, repeater, lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders, possession of child pornography, repeater, lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders, possession of child pornography, repeater, lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective reports they were conducting an investigation regarding internet crimes against children that began with a CyberTip. It was determined that the report concerned Anthony Truss.

Due to previous convictions of possession of child pornography, Truss was ordered to comply with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Reporting Requirements. The detective contacted the Department of Corrections to inquire if Truss had done so, and learned he did not. A search of Truss and his vehicle led authorities to find four phones. Authorities then found several suspected files of child pornography.

The criminal complaint says in an interview with Truss, when he was asked about the ages of the girls, he answered 10-12 years of age and sometimes younger.

Court records show a $250,000.00 signature bond is set for Truss.

