Country Fest 2023 kicks off

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On the second official day of summer, Country Fest 2023 gets underway just north of Cadott, Wisconsin.

This year’s edition of the country music festival features many top country music acts, including Jon Pardi, Dan and Shay, and the Zac Brown Band.

This year’s lineup has many attendees excited.

“We love it. I’m here to see Zac Brown Band. I mean, that’s all you need to know,” said attendee Owen Larson.

“I’m here to see Jon Pardi, my favorite country artist,” stated attendee Eli Anderson.

“Oh my gosh, everybody. Sammy Kershaw, Zach Brown Band, Jon Pardi, Russell Dickerson,” said attendee Luanne Asp.

“I’m here for someone specific: Jon Pardi,” noted Asp’s grandson Emmytt Reid.

“All of them are great. Side stages have great bands too,” remarked Asp.

Even beyond the headliners, such as Pardi and Zac Brown Band, festival goers are pumped for up-and-coming acts as well.

“Kidd G, Kidd G for sure,” said first time attendees Hannah Tabbert and Maesyn Vlach.

“We’re honestly just trying to watch Kidd G right now,” said festival goer Tanner Halopk. “We got to get some tickets. ‘Bout to be crazy, we’re going crazy all weekend baby.”

Many Country Fest goers are first timers, and most say it’s a good time so far.

“Everyone around town saying this is the best festival ever to me,” said first timer Lucas Karl. “This is my first year coming here. It’s pretty fun so far, and I’m having a blast.”

“So far, so good,” said Tabbert and Vlach. “It’s been a great week, and we had to change our shoes, but we’re ready to rock it in these Crocs.”

For more tenured Country Fest goers, the reasons to keep coming back are simple.

“Good music, and long lasting memories,” said Asp. “A few years ago, Dwight Yoakim was here and course Mom had to flirt with him.”

“Of course,” said Barbara Hanson with a laugh.

A reminder for those attending the festival to stay safe, stay hydrated, and enjoy the great country music.

Tickets for the festival are still available. A link to purchase tickets can be found here.

