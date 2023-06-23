DNR updates air quality advisory for the state

Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.
Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.(Daniel Gomez)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WI (WEAU) - The Wisconsin DNR is issuing an Orange Advisory for Ozone from Wednesday, June 21 - 10:00 a.m. CDT until Saturday, June 24 - 11:00 p.m. CDT statewide.

A media release from the DNR states, “This update extends the air quality advisory for ozone through 11 pm Saturday, June 24. Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.”

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site, according to the media release.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

