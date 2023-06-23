DOJ provides update to Vernon County officer involved critical incident investigation

GENOA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Genoa, Wis. that occurred on June 16, 2023.

A media release from the Department of Justice states ‚”At approximately 5:55 p.m., Vernon County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence near Wisconsin Highway 35 and Gianoli Road in Genoa, Wisconsin for a welfare check. Upon arrival, William S. Boardman, age 61, was departing the home and the deputies made a traffic stop a short distance from the residence and Boardman turned off his vehicle.”

The media release goes on to state ‚”During the traffic stop, Boardman turned on his vehicle and began to drive away at a high rate of speed with Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathon Brown, with 16 years of law enforcement experience, standing on the running board of the vehicle. Deputy Brown gave repeated commands to stop the vehicle, which Boardman ignored. Deputy Brown then discharged his firearm, striking Boardman, who was pronounced deceased on scene.”

According to the media release, no law enforcement officers were hurt.

The media release states Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputy Brown has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist, according to the media release.

The full media release from the DOJ is available HERE.

